18 News is tracking a package to test the current status of the Post Office backlog

In the days following Christmas people nationwide are still awaiting their holiday packages that were intended to arrive before Christmas Day. As the coronavirus rages on and unforgettable year comes to an end, online sales have increased dramatically from previous years. This coupled with the annual holiday surge in shipping has lead to a backlog of packages sitting in post offices across the country waiting to be delivered.

Now on the backside of Christmas Day, 18 News took to the post office today to mail a package here from Elmira, New York all the way across the country to Tampa, Florida to test how things currently stand within the post office as we head into the new year.

The package was light but was large in dimensions and was sent first class. The test package was given an estimated date of arrival of January 4th, which is next Monday.

18 News will track this package throughout the coming days on it’s journey and see it on the other side when it arrives in the sunshine state. Will it make it on time? Or will it be subject to the backlog millions are facing across the country? Only time will tell, but how much time is the question? We will find out.