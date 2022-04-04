BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On April 5, Steuben County Deputy, Josh VanSkiver, will receive state recognition for his career-long focus on the dangers of intoxicated and impaired driving.

The 18-year law enforcement veteran will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by NYS STOP-DWI, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, according to county Sheriff Jim Allard.

Sheriff Allard told the county Legislature’s Public Safety and Correction Committee that VanSkiver was previously recognized numerous times for his enforcement efforts in DWI and DWAI arrests at both the state and county level.

Recognized for his leadership role in law enforcement in 2019 and 2020, VanSkiver reached a milestone of more than 3,000 intoxicated or impaired driver arrests in his career.

“This number, to my knowledge, has never been achieved before,” said Sheriff Allard. “To the best of my knowledge, that is unmatched.”

VanSkiver began his career in law enforcement in 2004 in Steuben. He went on to serve the cities of Corning and Elmira, specializing in vehicle and traffic enforcement. He returned to the county in 2017.

“Deputy VanSkiver’s outstanding achievement in the field of DWI enforcement, along with his unparalleled commitment and work ethic set him apart from his peers,” Sheriff Allard told the committee, during a brief ceremony Monday.