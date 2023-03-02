BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people were arrested on Thursday after Bath Police conducted a search warrant at an apartment on W. William Street in the village.

Police say that on March 2, 2023, they conducted the “no knock” search following an investigation into the alleged sale of crystal methamphetamine from the apartment.

As a result of the search, 50-year-old Joseph M. Robinson was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a felony.

Robinson was taken to the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Couty for arraignment.

Police say that Robinson is currently on NYS parole for drug-related charges, they say it’s unknown if NYS Parole will violate his parole and issues a warrant.

In addition, police say that 26-year-old Grace L. Schoffner was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, and Tampering with Physical Evidence, both of which are felonies.

Schoffner was released on appearance tickets and was relayed to Ithaca Police Department where she was wanted for Burglary in the Third Degree along with Criminal Mischief.