2 injured in multiple vehicle crash

GAINES, PA (WETM) – A multiple vehicle accident was reported on Saturday around 4:05 p.m. in Gaines Township.

Fire and EMS crews from Galeton Goodyear Hose Company, EMS from Clymer, and EMS units from Wellsboro were on the scene to assist.

were said to have responded to the area of 3607 Route 6 near or in front of Baxter’s Bakery in Gaines.

According to First News Now, a truck and multiple motorcycles were involved in the accident.

Two patients were said to have suffered serious injuries in the crash. A third patient suffered minor injuries.

Patients were flown to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA., for treatment of their injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police units were on scene investigating the accident.