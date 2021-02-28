2 injured in Wellsboro crash

WELLSBORO, P.A. (WETM) – Two people were injured in a crash on Saturday in Charleston Township.

The single-vehicle accident occurred at around 3:35 p.m. along Route 6 near the intersection of Round Top Road.

According to a reporter on the scene, a man in his early 80s was injured, as well as a female that was in the car with him.

The man was transported to UPMC Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for treatment.

It has not yet been confirmed which hospital the female was transported to.

Pennsylvania State Police arrived on the scene to investigate the crash.

