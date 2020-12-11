2 local Republican congressmen discuss stimulus package plans

(WETM-TV) — With cases of COVID-19 spiking, state officials are placing more restrictions for gatherings, dining, and other activities. Meanwhile, in Washington, government officials are working tirelessly to create a second relief package for Americans.

On Tuesday, Republicans offered a $600 direct payment to most Americans, but eliminate a $300-per-week jobless benefit. Some members of both parties are opposed of that plan.

New York’s 23 District Republican Congressman, Tom Reed, said he is working on a $908 billion bi-partisan stimulus package deal. He told 18 News, that package will help more Americans in need.

“There’s so many other priorities that need to get done,” said Rep. Reed. “I don’t want to limit myself right now to just the paycheck protection program. I support it but I want to do much more for the American people that are in need as well as those businesses.”

One Pennsylvania congressman said the best stimulus package is employment.

“You can talk about all the stimulus you want, but sooner or later, we have to have economic activity,” said Fred Keller, Pennsylvania’s 12 District Republican Congressman. “People have to go to work. I know the white house has talked about it, a $600 payment; we can have that discussion but really, what we need to do sooner rather than later is get people back to work.”

On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf added new mitigations for Pennsylvania. This comes after the commonwealth saw a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

Some of the new restrictions are:

A 10 person limit for indoor gatherings A 50 person limit for outdoor gatherings No indoor dining

Christmas is a time for many businesses to bloom but Rep. Keller told 18 News, these new mitigations are hurting small businesses in Pa.

“The governor does realize he’s the governor of Pennsylvania, doesn’t he,” Rep Keller asked. “Outdoor dining in December isn’t something that facilitated very easily. We have a lot of businesses that have complied with everything and operating safely, and the governor needs to put the faith and trust in the people.”

Rep. Keller said Republicans have proposed a deal that includes liability protection and paycheck protection but House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats have rejected the package.

“It’s Steve Chabot’s bill and it can be voted on today,” Rep. Keller said. “She can call us back down there and we can vote on it. But she blocked it 40 times. She and the democrats blocked voting on this bill 40 times to give relief to working families and small businesses.”

Rep. Keller said which ever plan officials agree on, they need to make sure it only targets the effects of COVID-19 and does not contain any other policy initiative.

“The young people that are graduating from college, it’s gonna be them and their kids who are going to pay it back,” Rep. Keller said.