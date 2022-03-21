PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two Pennsylvania state troopers and a civilian were killed in a crash on a highway in Philadelphia early Monday, state police said.

The crash took place in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at about 12:40 a.m., state police said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash. Television news video showed a wrecked patrol SUV and debris scattered across the roadway.

State police said more information would be released later. The section of highway was closed while investigators combed through the scene.

Governor Tom Wolf released a statement Monday morning.

Frances and I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of these two state troopers and the individual they were assisting. This tragedy is a reminder that our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day, and we Pennsylvanians are grateful for the men and women who protect us and our communities. Frances and I are praying for the loved ones of these courageous troopers, the civilian they were assisting and for the Pennsylvania State Police.

Governor Wolf will hold a media briefing Monday morning with Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick.

This is a developing story, check back for updates after the briefing comes to a close.