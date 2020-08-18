2 states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, none removed

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that two more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new states are Alaska and Delaware, making 35 total, including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. No states were removed since last week’s update.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

Alabama Alaska Arkansas Arizona California Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana Nebraska Nevada North Carolina North Dakota Oklahoma Puerto Rico South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Virgin Islands Wisconsin

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.