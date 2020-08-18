2 states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, none removed

by: WROC Staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that two more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new states are Alaska and Delaware, making 35 total, including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. No states were removed since last week’s update.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arkansas
  4. Arizona
  5. California
  6. Delaware
  7. Florida
  8. Georgia
  9. Hawaii
  10. Idaho
  11. Illinois
  12. Indiana
  13. Iowa
  14. Kansas
  15. Kentucky
  16. Louisiana
  17. Maryland
  18. Minnesota
  19. Missouri
  20. Mississippi
  21. Montana
  22. Nebraska
  23. Nevada
  24. North Carolina
  25. North Dakota
  26. Oklahoma
  27. Puerto Rico
  28. South Carolina
  29. South Dakota
  30. Tennessee
  31. Texas
  32. Utah
  33. Virginia
  34. Virgin Islands
  35. Wisconsin

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.

