2-vehicle accident in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, PA – A hard-hitting two-vehicle accident was reported in front of KFC located at 1320 South Main Street around 1:17 p.m. Friday.

Both vehicles were disabled in the accident and had to be towed from the scene.

A rollback was requested from Shawn’s Towing in Blossburg and a rollback from the American Truck Stop in Mansfield was also requested.

According to First News Now, there is no word yet on if there were any injuries involved.

Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the accident.

