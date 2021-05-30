2-vehicle crash reported in Delmar Township

WELLSBORO, P.a (WETM) – Wellsboro fire, EMS crews and medics responded to a reported two-vehicle accident around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Delmar Township.

Forestry unit Sierra 18 was the first to come across the crash near 6860 Route 287. It was reported that one vehicle was off the roadway, while the second vehicle was partially blocking the southbound lane.

Wellsboro fire personnel were next to arrive on the scene and confirmed the information that was provided to the Tioga County 911 Center. Medics were able to be recalled, as one person only suffered minor injuries. However, the vehicles needed to be towed from the scene. As a result, Pennsylvania State Police were requested to the accident scene.

State Police are handling the investigation into the crash. At least one vehicle was confirmed removed, although both may have been towed. The vehicles were reported cleared from the scene and fire crews were able to head back to their station around 11:47 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WETM for updates.