ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one woman dead.

Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees.

They say Colbert was going east on Coddington Road in Ithaca before going off the road and hitting the trees in a wooded area.

Police determined that Colbert was dead at the scene, and no other individuals were found inside the vehicle.

State police were assisted by Bangs Ambulance, Ithaca Fire Department, and the medical examiner, the investigation into this incident is ongoing.