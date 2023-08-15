HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — A Hornell woman was found dead early Tuesday inside a residence within the city, Police confirm.

According to the Hornell Police Department, 20-year-old Alexis E. Watson was found dead inside a residence on East Main St. in the city on Tuesday, Aug, 15. around 12:53 a.m.

Police say that Watson had recently been reported missing from Greece, N.Y. near Rochester.

An investigation into the death is ongoing as Watson’s body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Binghamton for an autopsy.