2019 Walk For Wishes uplifting for community

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Make-A-Wish Walk for Wishes was held at Centerway Square in Corning.

Make-A-Wish brings life-changing impacts to children battling life-threatening medical conditions in the community.



18 news was at the well-attended event and spoke to one organizer who expressed this event is important for the community.

“We are here to help pay it forward to other kids so that when other kids are going through hard times like Liam, they can focus on the happy joys and have this once in a lifetime opportunity, said one Make-A-Wish recipient.

“Wishes are life-changing,” said Kate Glaser of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. “They really bring a lot of hope and transformation. They have the ability to help families that are going through so much,” continued Glaser.

Event-goers said they enjoyed the walk and the Make-A-Wish foundations goal of granting wishes to deserving families.



They look forward to more strong turnouts like this one in the future.