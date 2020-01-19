2020 Elmira Women’s March draws sizable, passionate crowd

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM -TV) – The 2020 Elmira Women’s March drew a sizable and passionate crowd.

Many marchers in the area were participating because of it’s importance and vitality of the political climate.

The message was simple. They were marching for love, marching for peace, and marching for a new tomorrow.

Democratic candidate for New York’s 23rd Congressional districts, Tracy Mitrano giving her seal of approval for the festivities.

Hot button topics such as women’s education, health care, and reproductive rights were on the table. Young and old took part in an event that focused on unity for all.

“It’s a way to show support to come together for the same cause, said Mary Carr. “Hopefully, those cause can spread,” continued Carr

Despite the frigid temperatures, it deter marchers from making their way from the park to the college. The overall importance of it couldn’t be anymore underscored.

“We move forward by going into the polls who represent peace, rather than division and hated,” said Jim Carr.

2020 Women’s March coordinator Jennie Monroe explained this was a big day for a lot of people.

“Women will continue to march regardless of the weather,” said Monroe. “We believe in these freedoms. We haven’t gained the freedoms that we seek yet,” continued Monroe.

Many of the marchers said there is still work that needs to be done to get on the same page with equal rights and education.

However, the glass ceiling is nearly shattered.

“We are seeing a lot of people coming together who didn’t come together for this area,” said Jennie Monroe. “Woman get things done,” she added.

Other sister marches took place across the United States took place just like this one.