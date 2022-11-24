(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see.

This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19.

Below is a list of some of the holiday parades/events happening in the Twin Tiers.

Steuben County

Hornell Holiday Parade – Saturday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m.

Parade of Lights in Corning’s Gaffer District – Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Sparkle at Corning’s Gaffer District – Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Addison Holiday Parade – Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Chemung County

Elmira Holiday Parade in Downtown Elmira – Friday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m.

Holiday in the Square in Horseheads – Friday, Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Schuyler County

Watkins Glen Village Christmas – Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bradford County