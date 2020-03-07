21 new cases of COVID-19 in New York State – 76 total in the State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – In a press conference Saturday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total cases in the state to 76. Of the 76 people, 10 people are hospitalized. 2 of the cases are in Saratoga County. 11 are in New York City. 57 cases are in Westchester County. 2 cases in Rockland County. 4 cases in Nassau County.

He also announced that they are now testing around the clock to find people that are positive for COVID-19 to get them out of circulation as soon as possible. At the same conference, he announced that nursing homes and assisted living centers in the New Rochelle are to close to outside visitors.

During the press conference, he deviated to businesses price gouging on items, saying that businesses could lose their licenses if they are caught price gauging.

He expressed his displeasure in the new supplemental aid that was passed by Congress, saying that New York is not getting enough help. Saying that the federal government is acting in retaliation for N.Y. not allowing immigration agents access to DMV information.

Governor Cuomo said the relationship between New York and the Centers for Disease Control is “problematic” and that N.Y. is doing testing independently from the CDC. He said that they are too slow in testing, calling them a “bottleneck.” He is asking that states be allowed to do automated testing, saying that it would speed up the testing process significantly.

Governor Cuomo emphasizes that they are testing aggressively, especially in suspicious populations following the “infection tree.”

