$2,100 raised from 2021 Bucket Brigade for The Wounded Warrior Project in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On Aug. 8, the firefighters motorcycle club The Red Knights NY Chapter 42 held a meeting at The Bath Volunteer Fire Department and released the results of how the Bucket Brigade for The Wounded Warrior Project went for this year’s ride.

After being canceled last year, there were 126 registered riders who participated in the approximately 100-mile ride around the Southern Tier area.

The Bucket Brigade raised $2,100 for the Wounded Warrior Project from registrations, 50/50, and scratch off lottery tickets that were raffled.

The Red Knights NY Chapter 42 have raised $34,950 since the beginning of the annual riding event in 2013.

In the official press release, the chapter also mentioned the loss of Savona Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Steve Beebe.