2300 degrees at The Corning Museum of Glass celebrates 20th birthday

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the 20th birthday of 2300 degrees at the Corning Museum of Glass.

The event is tonight from 6-8 p.m. and is free to the public. A free shuttle bus service starts at 5 p.m. through the event.

Every 2300 degrees will have a different theme for their 20th birthday. This month’s theme is “toast to 20! Celebrate with free wine and cider tastings from over 15 local businesses.

You can also watch world-renowned flame-worker Kristina Logan work with the hot glass team to create goblets. Logan brings her intricate bead-making style to the Amphitheater Hot Shop.

Even watch them turn their auditorium into a little swing club for a night of dancing with Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers. They play blues stylings.

A February 2300 degrees preview will be on Thursday, February 20. The theme will be classic Fire and Ice.