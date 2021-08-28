25-year-old Elmira woman dies of overdose; friends call for justice

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Aug. 28, four women gathered in front of the Elmira City Hall to call for the justice of their friend who died from an overdose.

25-year-old Brenna O’Brien died of an overdose and the friends believe fentanyl was involved. They gathered to bring awareness that “fentanyl is on the streets of Elmira”.

Hera Voltaire, who was one of O’Brien’s friends, said Narcan needs to be more available.

NARCAN Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.

“If the police were called on time, she would have been able to be revived with Narcan, and they weren’t,” said O’Brien. “Fentanyl strips need to be more available, so consumers know what they’re using. Harm reduction saves lives and if addicts are dying, they don’t have any way to recover.”

Voltaire wants the police to dive deeper into her friend’s death.

“They are treating it as if it is an overdose,” said Voltaire. “But, if fentanyl [is involved], it needs to be investigated as a murder.”

The group will be back at the Elmira City Hall on Aug. 29 to continue bringing awareness.