27-year-old missing after Seneca Lake canoe accident in Yates County

UPDATE (2:00 p.m.): Arnot Health has confirmed that Daniel Manganaro is the son of a long-time physician in emergency medicine at the hospital.

Arnot Health says that they will be issuing more information shortly.

—————-

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A 27-year-old man remains missing after a canoe accident on Seneca Lake in Yates County on Sunday night, according to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Manganaro of Chemung County was last seen on the 14 ft aluminum canoe when it tipped over Sunday night. The Sheriff’s Office says Manganaro and a second 27-year-old, also of Chemung County, were paddling across the lake and did not return to their cottage in Himrod.

The second man was found clinging to a canoe by an Onondaga Sheriff’s helicopter. He was rescued out of the water and was medivac to Strong Memorial Hospital for hypothermia after being pulled out of the water, which officials say was 40 degrees.

The condition of the second passenger was not disclosed by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the search is continuing with assistance from law enforcement in Yates, Schuyler, Seneca Counties and New York State Police.