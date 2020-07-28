3 more states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, plus Puerto Rico, Washington D.C.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on a conference call with media Tuesday three more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, which requires incoming travelers from these states to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.
The new states are Illinois, Kentucky and Minnesota, making 34 states total, plus the two territories. Minnesota was put back on the list after being removed last week.
MORE | Gov. Cuomo announces incoming travelers from states of high infection rates must quarantine for 14 days
The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Washington D.C.
- Wisconsin
The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.
MORE | New York’s incoming traveler advisory explained, Gov. Cuomo says ‘it’s like any other law’
There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.
For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.