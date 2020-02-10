3 puppies found in Steuben county now up for adoption

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three puppies found in the middle of the road in Steuben County, are now up for adoption.

When the puppies were found by a good Samaritan on January 15th, they were found cold, wet, and covered in ticks.

The owner of the puppies could not be found.

The puppies are now up for adoption at Pawz and Purrz Animal Rescue.

Two of the puppies had previously broken their legs, and all three had coccidia, tiny single-celled parasites that live in the wall of a dog’s intestine.

The puppies have now received new names: Violet, Tugs, and Niko.

Violet had an old front leg fracture, and Tugs had a healing back tibia fracture.

The puppies are now in private foster homes with Pawz and Purrz volunteers and all recovering.

If you are interested in adopting any of the puppies, click here.