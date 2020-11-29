300 Thanksgiving meals served in Tioga, PA

TIOGA, PA (FNN) – A Tioga, P.A. family served over 300 Thanksgiving meals to the community for the holidays.

The Knapp family’s intention was to honor the memory of their father, Thomas L. Knapp.

According to family members, the community delighted the Knapp family in return as they donated over $2,000.

The monetary donations went to purchase Christmas gifts for twenty children in Tioga. The money raised on Thanksgiving Day was just enough for the family to be able to purchase every single item listed on the children’s wish lists.

“This goes to show how a small community can have a huge impact when everyone works together,” the Knapp family pointed out in a social media post.