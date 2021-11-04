360Aurora holds ribbon cutting and open house event for new event center in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – 360Aurora will deliver on the community’s desire for a state-of-the-art event center where people can gather and create lasting memories with friends, family members, and business colleagues.

The transformation of the former Pathways building will have people booking parties just to hang out in

a cool new venue.

The opening event featured music, food, games, and other activities appropriate for a community center ribbon cutting.

“The venue is absolutely stunning with details that will take your breath away,” said Jennifer HerrickMcGonigal, President of Chemung Chamber. “The timing of the ribbon cutting couldn’t be better and is symbolic of the progress being made in our community.”

With keeping specific pieces of the original industrial elements inside of the building,

the owners transform former office space into a place to foster innovation, creativity, and support

growth in the community.

360Aurora boasts vintage detailing, coupled with modern/industrial finishes and a high-end commercial

kitchen. The 360Aurora team provides a full-service partnership with you to help design, plan and

execute your event.

“Our vision to bring new life and grow the culture of our local community created 360Aurora,” said owners Ryan Randolph and Craig Southard, “A place not only an event center but also a networking hub for a wide array of skill-sharing, on top of many other things.”

360Aurora contains event space for weddings, receptions, corporate and social events for a 275-person

maximum occupancy. The whole facility is well over 10,000sq. ft., which includes a main hall with a

dance floor, adjustable stage, DJ Booth, Child Care, Office and conference areas.