4 hikers found and rescued after getting lost

MORRIS, PA – (WETM) Morris firefighters were on the search for four lost hikers who started on a trail off Route 414 Sunday evening.

The hikers called 911 and spoke with Tioga County, PA. in an effort to make their way back to safety.

Crews were able to locate the hiker’s vehicle but still could not locate the individuals.

After finding a nearby cabin, the hikers stayed in the cabin as instructed overnight. Firefighters continued their search to find the individuals but still did not have any luck.

The search continued into Monday morning.

The hikers were finally found and rescued around 8:53 a.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported.