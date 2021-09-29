40th anniversary of the Wineglass Marathon this weekend

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of the Wineglass Marathon which concludes on Market Street in Corning.

Sheila Sutton, race director for the Wineglass Race Series, said preparing for this year’s race has been difficult due to employee shortages. However, she is excited after last year’s races were virtual.

“We’ve really tried to make it a community event,” said Sutton. “We have a large number of students that help out from Corning-Painted Post, Bath High School, volunteer groups, and [other] organizations.”

Sutton explained how the race has changed over four decades.

“40 years ago, there were no water stations,” said Sutton. “Some local doctors, who were runners, started this and it was self-supported. It grew to about 200, then 500, and about ten to eleven years ago we hit 1,000.”

Sutton said the marathon has been very successful over the years and the feedback has been positive. Irena Ocasio, a marathon runner from New York City, agrees.

“This will be my fourth Wineglass Marathon,” said Ocasio. “They treat the runners amazing. [They make] the whole experience about you. They take care of you here.”

Additionally, Sutton wants to give back to the community, as they help make the event what it is.

“In 2019, we gave back over $110,000 to the community and that is important,” said Sutton.

Runners see that support which keeps them coming back every year.

“This year I qualified for [the Boston Marathon],” said Ocasio. “I could have ran it, but [I] didn’t want that experience. I love the small towns, [the] smaller race experience, because it’s just more fun in my opinion. So please keep on doing it. We love it.”