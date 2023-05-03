HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Town of Horseheads Code Enforcement has revoked the operating permit to the 420 Novelties “sticker” shop.

The permit was revoked following an investigation by the Town of Horseheads Code Enforcement after becoming aware of the sticker shop location at 2030 Lake Road at the beginning of April.

The investigation discovered that “sticker/cannabis” sales were confirmed and that Wednesday, May 3, the operating permit was revoked and the business was ordered to close, due to cannabis “sales” from the location.

According to code enforcement, the owner of the business is complying with the order.

The Town of Horseheads says that it is not in opposition to the legal and licensed sales of cannabis, but “Sticker” shops are not permitted to operate in the Town of Horseheads.

In February 2022, the Town of Horseheads Board voted for a moratorium on “Sticker” shops within the Town of Horseheads.