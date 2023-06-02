CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Area students from local schools saw what life was like during the 1860s during the Civil War School Days out in Canisteo on Friday.

Tents were pitched in the fields above Lain’s Cider Mill as the students, ranging from 4th to 8th graders, were bussed into the area for the day to see the different stations and activities that were set up for them.

During the event, students learned about all the aspects of life during the Civil War, from a soldier’s perspective, to women, and children’s perspective. Students learned what people ate at the time, the clothing they wore, and the weapons used for the time.

On top of that, they were able to participate in stations that demonstrated artillery of the time, medical work, schooling, and even how laundry was done.

According to Stacey Wing, the School Days Coordinator, about 50 reenactors joined the students for the day on Friday. Wing said that all the volunteers take time away from work to take part in these events, and they even buy their own materials to share with students.

The event is scheduled to continue over the weekend, so if you would like to visit the reenactment, the camps open at 9 a.m. with battles happening at 1 p.m., the camps can be found at 6252 Lain Road in Canisteo.