SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Dandy Mini Marts and Williams Auto Group presented the earnings from their 2022 breast cancer awareness campaigns to Guthrie on Tuesday.

Representatives from Dandy and Williams Auto gathered inside the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre to present a total of $50,000 to Guthrie.

The funds came from the Dandy “Pink Cups for a Cure” and Williams’s “Drive Pink” campaigns.

Funds raised during the two campaigns will benefit the Guthrie Breast Care Fund which helps breast care patients receiving treatment at Guthrie with the cost of medication, post-surgical supplies, diagnostic testing, and other items that aren’t covered by insurance.