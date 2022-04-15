ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved 52 Cannabis Cultivation licenses, giving farmers in the state the green light to grow marijuana.

The board said they signed off on the dozens of licenses, including one for a farm in the Southern Tier, in an effort to help farmers take full advantage of growing season.

Democratic Senators have long advocated for cultivation licenses, saying that for years people have been buying pot illegally, not knowing exactly what’s in it.

“We want there to be the sale of legal marijuana in New York State that is grown in a way that we can track it from seed to sale,” Democratic Senator Jeremy Cooney of Rochester said. “And that process starts by having a conditional use grow permit which we got out today.”

Despite the dozens of licenses granted, not every farm in the Southern Tier is looking to grow Marijuana. Tioga Gardens in Owego said businesses is already booming and that growing cannabis would be too big of a task to take on.

“We discussed it back in the day of hemp and we discussed it again recently and we felt it’s just not a direction we needed to go to keep growing our business,” Tioga Farms Nursery Manager Casey Kuhlman said.

Kuhlman also said some customers have inquired about cannabis cultivation.

“We have people ask about help growing or where we get our green houses because they wanna try to grow,” Kuhlman said. “Again, we’re full as it is, we just haven’t felt the need.”

For the 52 farms that are growing marijuana, the Board says a security plan is needed within the next 30 days. That being said, growing likely won’t begin for at least another month.