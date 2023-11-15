CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and The Finger Lakes will host its 5th annual 24-hour giving day on Thursday to support over 100 non-profit organizations in the region.

The campaign, called Finger Lakes Gives, FLXGives is expected to start on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. and end on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. Donations will be taken online, with the funds going to support 108 non-profits this year, 17 more from the 91 organizations in 2022.

Anyone willing to donate can give directly to an organization they choose, with all 108 organizations competing to raise the most funds in 24 hours. In 2022, FLXGives helped raise nearly $225,000 in that 24-hour time and hoping to raise even more this year.

Donations can be taken on the FLXGives website, with the entire campaign being an online-only event.

Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes will be holding a closing party on Friday, Nov. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Corning Museum of Glass to celebrate the end of the campaign.

The party is free for community members and will have a balloon to conclude the campaign at 6 p.m., as well as a special grant announcement to the organization with the most funds raised.