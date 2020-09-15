6 states dropped from New York coronavirus travel advisory, Puerto Rico added, 30 states on list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Six states have been removed from the tri-state coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced the update Tuesday; New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey formed the tri-state advisory back in late June.

California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio were removed from the list in this week’s update; Puerto Rico was put back on the list after being taken off last week. There are currently 30 U.S. states and territories impacted by the advisory.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virgina

Wisconsin

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said earlier this summer.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.