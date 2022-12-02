NEW YORK STATE (WIVT/WBGH) – In November, New York State Police removed 61 impaired drivers from roadways in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga, and Tompkins counties.

According to troopers:

One of those impaired drivers also had a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle with them.

14 of those drivers were more than double the legal limit.

5 drivers had been previously convicted of DWI in the last 10 years.

11 of those drivers were under the influence of drugs.

Here are the transcripts of each arrest courtesy of the New York State Police:

On November 1, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Dustin J. Squier, age 35 of Conklin, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by SP Sidney to a report of a possible intoxicated driver. The troopers located the described vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Hawleyton Road in the town of Binghamton. While interviewing Squier, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics commonly associated with impairment. Squier was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .14%. Squier was issued appearance tickets to the Binghamton Town Court on November 15, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On November 2, 2022, at approximately 1:04 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Kathleen P. Stever, age 24 of Endwell, NY for the felony of Driving While Impaired by Drugs (with a prior conviction within 10 years). Troopers on union Center-Maine Highway in the town of Union observed a vehicle travel over the double yellow line several times and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Stever, troopers observed impaired coordination and other characteristics associated with impairment. Stever was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where she was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Stever was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on November 15, 2022.

On November 2, 2022, at approximately 5:47 p.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Amanda Walts, age 57 of Ithaca, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Tomkins County 911 to a vehicle and traffic complaint on Slaterville Road in the town of Ithaca. The trooper spotted a vehicle matching the description provided by 911 on Slaterville Road near Brooktondale Road and observed vehicle and traffic infractions. A traffic stop was initiated, and the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage while interviewing Walts. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Walts was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca where her reportable B.A.C was .17%. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Ithaca Town Court on November 16, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 12:27 a.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Laurent Paul, age 26 of Sidney, NY for the misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a person in a vehicle stopped in the roadway and slumped over the wheel near Mirabito on State Highway 23 in the town of Oneonta. When troopers arrived, they found multiple witnesses that led them to a vehicle that had its lights on and the engine running. They observed Paul in the driver’s seat and were able to wake him. While interviewing Paul troopers observed characteristics commonly associated with alcohol impairment. Paul performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly and was arrested. He was transported to SP Oneonta where his reportable B.A.C was .12%. Paul was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Oneonta Town Court on December 6, 2022.

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:25 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Bryan S. Peck, age 38 of Trumansburg, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to the report of a one-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Trumansburg Road and Rabbit Run Road in the town of Ulysses. Peck did not report any injuries. While interviewing Peck the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and investigated further. Peck was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which indicated impairment. Peck was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca where his reportable B.A.C was .17%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Ulysses Town Court on November 22, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:49 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Christine C. Vadney, age 52 of Otego, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to a report of a vehicle and traffic complaint. Another driver told the trooper that he saw a vehicle make numerous vehicle and traffic infractions while on State Route 7 in the town of Otego and when the vehicle stopped, he was able to take the keys away from Vadney. While interviewing Vadney, the trooper observed characteristics indicative of alcohol impairment. Vadney was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which confirmed impairment. Vadney was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta where her reportable B.A.C was .27%. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Otego Town Court on December 8, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 9:04 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Richard A. Dottle, age 62 of Milford, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were on State Highway 28 in the town of Hartwick when they observed a vehicle and traffic and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Dottle, the troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. Dottle performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly and was arrested. He was transported to SP Oneonta where his reportable B.A.C was .19%. Dottle was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Hartwick Town Court on December 7, 2022.

On November 4, 2022, at approximately 11:03 p.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Jacob J. Lyon, age 31 of Herkimer, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle doing donuts in a field off Below Road near County Highway 24 in the town of Richfield. Troopers located a vehicle that had gone over the embankment and was stuck in a ditch approximately 450-feet into a farmer’s field. While speaking to Lyon, a trooper smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage and other common characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. After an investigation he was arrested and transported to SP Richfield Springs for processing then turned over to Otsego County Jail for Centralized Arraignment and Processing.

On November 4, 2022, at approximately 3:38 a.m., New York State Police at Sidney, NY arrested Kylee A. Beckwith, age 19 of South New Berlin, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated and Obstructing Governmental Administration. Troopers were dispatched by Chenango County 911 to State Route 8 in the town of Guilford for a report of people around a vehicle yelling. A description of the vehicle was provided to the troopers. Troopers located the vehicle on the shoulder along State Highway 8 and checked on the occupants to see if everything was okay. While interviewing Beckwith, the troopers noted an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. Beckwith submitted to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of alcohol impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Sidney where she was processed. Beckwith was issued appearance tickets and scheduled to appear at the Guilford Town Court on November 15, 2022.

On November 5, 2022, at approximately 2:10 a.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Garrett R. George, age 24 of Cortland, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Cortland County 911 to a report of a vehicle that was overturned on its roof in the median in the town of Marathon. Troopers located George who was also checked out by an ambulance crew. While talking to George about what happened, a trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and asked him to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. George performed the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly and was ultimately arrested. He was transported to SP Marathon where his reportable B.A.C was .08%. George was issued appearance tickets to the Marathon Town Court on December 14, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On November 5, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Cynthia L. Patterson, age 62 of Morris, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 23 in the town of Morris. A motorist reported that he was traveling east on State Highway 23 when a vehicle crossed over from the opposite lane and sideswiped him. The motorist and occupants were checked out by Morris Fire/EMS and were not transported to a hospital. Troopers observed the other vehicle parked, partially in a driveway and unoccupied. Patterson returned to the scene and when a trooper questioned her about what happened, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, Patterson was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta where her reportable B.A.C was .17%. She was issued appearance tickets to the Morris Town Court on November 14, 2022.

On November 6, 2022, at approximately 3:50 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested David W. Smith, age 37 of Endicott, NY for the felony of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree and the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Resisting Arrest. Troopers were in village of Endicott when they heard a 911 transmission reporting that a vehicle was observed driving erratically. The trooper observed the described vehicle and also vehicle and traffic infractions. Troopers initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle turned into a driveway on Barnes Avenue. Smith left the vehicle running and fled from the troopers on foot. He was ultimately taken into custody. A trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment and after an investigation, he was arrested. Smith was transported to SP Endwell where he was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Endicott Village Court on November 23, 2022.

On November 8, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Joshua C. Williams, age 42 of Port Crane, NY for the felonies of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years) and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree. He was also charged with the misdemeanor of Circumventing an Interlock Device. A trooper on Colesville Road in the town of Kirkwood observed a vehicle make vehicle and traffic infractions and made a traffic stop. While interviewing Williams, the trooper observed characteristics commonly associated with impairment. Williams was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton. Williams was processed and transported to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

On November 9, 2022, at approximately 12:27 a.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Daryl P. Kellam, age 50 of Endwell, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Cortland County 911 to a report of a vehicle that was involved in a crash on State Route 26 in the town of Taylor. Kellam did not report any injury but while Troopers interviewed him about what happened, they observed characteristics associated with impairment. Troopers administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which confirmed impairment. Kellam was arrested and transported to SP Homer where his reportable B.A.C was .11%. Kellam was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Taylor Town Court on December 7, 2022 and turned over to a sober third party.

On November 9, 2022, at approximately 1:04 a.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Gerald N. Wells, age 22 of Oneonta, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a vehicle involved in a crash near an exit ramp near Interstate 88 and the operator reportedly was leaving the area on foot. Troopers located Wells walking along State Highway 205. While interviewing Wells, trooper smelled and odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics indicative of impairment. After an investigation, Wells was arrested. He was processed at SP Oneonta and issued appearance tickets to the Oneonta Town Court on December 9, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On November 9, 2022, at approximately 8:47 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Debra A. Cookston, age 65 of Delhi, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Delaware County 911 to a report of a one vehicle that crashed on Southside Drive in the town of Davenport. An investigation revealed that Cookston struck a fence, two mailboxes and a utility pole. Cookston was the only person in the vehicle, was checked out by EMS but did not report any injuries. While interviewing Cookston, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and characteristics associated with impairment. Cookston was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which she performed poorly and was arrested. She was transported to SP Oneonta, processed and issued appearance tickets to the Davenport Town Court on December 13, 2022.

On November 9, 2022, at approximately 11:33 p.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested Frank Swansbrough Jr., age 24 of Willseyville, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were on Halsey Valley Road in the town of Tioga when they observed a vehicle speeding and initiated at traffic stop. While interviewing Swansbrough, a trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. Swansbrough submitted to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which he performed poorly and was arrested. Swansbrough was processed at SP Owego where his reportable B.A.C was .08%. He was released on appearance tickets to the Tioga Town Court on November 30, 2022 and turned over to a sober third party.

On November 11, 2022, at approximately 4:29 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Tyler R. Arden, age 31 of Trumansburg, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. A trooper was dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a vehicle that went off the roadway on Mecklenburg Road. The trooper observed Arden displaying characteristics associated with impairment. Arden was asked to perform Standarized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Arden was arrested and additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. He was later issued appearance tickets to the Enfield Town Court on November 28, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On November 12, 2022, at approximately 1:25 a.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested George A. Wherry, age 20 of Cortland, NY for the felony of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree and the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Cortland County 911 to a report of a one vehicle crash on State Route 41 in the town of Scott. It was also reported to 911 that a male was leaving the scene and a 911 caller provided a description of the man. Troopers located Wherry on State Route 41 and interviewed him. An investigation revealed that Wherry was driving the vehicle when it crashed. Wherry submitted to a chemical test, which reported his Blood Alcohol Content to be .14%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Scott Town Court on December 6, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On November 12, 2022, at approximately 8:44 a.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Michelle N. Streeter, age 58 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. A trooper was dispatched by Delaware County 911 to a report that a vehicle was traveling erratically on Interstate 88 leaving Chenango County. The trooper located the vehicle traveling east on I-88 near exit 9 in the town of Sidney. A traffic stop was initiated the trooper requested Streeter to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Sidney for processing and additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Streeter was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Sidney Town Court on December 8, 2022.

On November 12, 2022, at approximately 11:48 a.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Grant L. Bucktooth, age 38 of Tully, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers received multiple reports from Cortland County 911 reporting an erratic driver on Interstate 81. A trooper observed the vehicle and multiple vehicle and traffic violations as the driver got off exit 13 in the town of Preble. While interviewing Bucktooth, the trooper observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Bucktooth was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he performed poorly and was arrested. He was transported to SP Homer where his reportable B.A.C was .23%. Bucktooth was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Preble Town Court on December 13, 2022. Then turned over to a sober third party.

On November 12, 2022, at approximately 3:58 p.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Gerald R. White, age 52 of Cortland, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Troopers were on State Route 281 when they were flagged down by a concerned citizen who believed an operator of a vehicle was impaired. Troopers located the described vehicle and observed vehicle and traffic infractions. A traffic stop was initiated on State Route 281 and DaVinci Drive in the town of Cortlandville. While interviewing White, troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. White was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Homer and additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Cortlandville Town Court on November 28, 2022 and later released to a sober third party.

On November 12, 2022, at approximately 6:35 p.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested Collin D. Benesh, age 24 of Barton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Tioga County 911 to a report off a one-vehicle rollover on Summit Hill Road in the town of Owego. Benesh did not report any injury but was checked out by Owego EMS. While interviewing Benesh, the troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Benesh was arrested and transported to SP Owego where his reportable B.A.C was .13%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Owego Town Court on December 15, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On November 12, 2022, at approximately 9:31 p.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Andi C. Vasquez, age 25 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a Child as Passenger) or “Leandra’s Law”. Troopers on Central Avenue in the city of Cortland observed a vehicle make vehicle and traffic infractions. They initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle pulled into a parking lot off Church Street. While interviewing Vasquez, the troopers observed two young children in the vehicle walking around the inside of the vehicle and two infants is child car seats. They also observed Vasquez displaying characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Troopers soon discovered that Vasquez does not possess a valid driver’s license. Vasquez was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which revealed impairment. Vasquez was arrested and the children were turned over to a sober third party. Vasquez was transported to SP Homer where his reportable B.A.C was .17%. He was processed and transported to Cortland County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.

On November 12, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested Matthew J. Derrick, age 37 of Windsor, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on West Main Street in the village of Owego observed a vehicle speeding and initiated a traffic stop. A trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Derrick was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Derrick was arrested and transported to SP Owego where his reportable B.A.C was .09%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Owego Village Court on December 6, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On November 13, 2022, at approximately 1:25 a.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested Richard P. Barriger, age 52 of Smithville, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a report of a hit-and-run on Round Pond Road in the town of Smithville. Troopers interviewed a person who was in a vehicle that was side swiped by Barriger. Barriger never stopped. The driver of the other vehicle was able to catch up with Barriger and called 911. Troopers located Barriger and observed damage to his vehicle. An investigation revealed that Barriger was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and was impaired. He was arrested and transported to SP Norwich where his reportable B.A.C was .10%. Barriger was processed and issued appearance tickets directing him to the Smithville Town Court on December 27, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On November 13, 2022, at approximately 3:24 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Joseph D. Pauline, age 20 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on Interstate 88 in the town of Fenton observed a vehicle make vehicle and traffic infractions. A traffic stop was initiated and while interviewing Pauline, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Pauline was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Pauline was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton for processing then transported to Broome County Centralized Arraignment.

On November 13, 2022, at approximately 11:31 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested William G. Turner, age 27 of East Branch, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers observed a vehicle on the side of Interstate 81 and stopped to check if the operator needed any assistance. When troopers interviewed Turner, they observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Turner was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .20%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Kirkwood Town Court on December 7, 2022.

On November 15, 2022, at approximately 9:42 a.m., New York State Police at Whitney Point arrested Brian H. Lee, age 50 of Cincinnatus, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. Troopers on State Route 26 in the town of Triangle observed a vehicle with a vehicle and traffic infraction and initiated a traffic stop. The troopers observed impairment and asked Lee to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which he performed poorly. He was arrested and transported to SP Whitney Point and processed then turned over to Broome County Centralized Arraignment and Processing.

On November 15, 2022, at approximately 1:55 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Todd H. Wells, age 45 of Newfield, NY for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a vehicle that had rolled off Ridge Road in the town of Lansing. Wells was evaluated by EMS but was not transported to a local hospital. While discussing the crash with Wells, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and investigated further. Wells was asked to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca where his reportable B.A.C was .22%. Wells was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Lansing Town Court on December 7, 2022.

On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Sean B. Connors, age 47 of Kirkwood, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of a dispute on Munson Street in the town of Conklin. Connors left the area prior to the trooper’s arrival. He was located in a parking lot off Conklin Road in the town of Conklin. Troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. Connors performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly and was arrested for DWI. He was transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .26%. Connors was issued appearance tickets directing him to appear in the Conklin Town Court on December 2, 2022.

On November 17, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Joseph D. Giessinger, age 53 of Texas City, TX for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Troopers were dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a report of a man walking along Interstate 88 in the town of Afton. Troopers spotted Giessinger who told them he was driving a vehicle and ran out of gas. The troopers ultimately learned that Giessinger was driving impaired, and he was arrested. Troopers also found suspected drugs in the vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle, Brandy K. Vaclavik, age 48 of Seabrook, TX was also charged with three counts of the misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Both were arrested and issued appearance tickets to the Afton Town Court on November 29, 2022.

On November 17, 2022, at approximately 10:35 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Timothy Behnke, age 29 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on Conklin Road in the town of Conklin observed a vehicle at a high rate of speed and was able to initiate a traffic stop on Grant Street in the city of Binghamton. While interviewing Behnke, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Behnke performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly and was arrested for DWI. He transported to SP Binghamton and later turned over to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

On November 17, 2022, at approximately 10:55 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Erin M. Jaeger, age 40 of Groton, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a two-vehicle crash with no injuries in the area of Triphammer Road and Peruville Road in the town of Lansing. An investigation revealed that Jaeger’s vehicle was in the ditch at the intersection and entered the roadway, striking a bus. While interviewing Jaeger, a trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Jaeger was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca where her reportable B.A.C was .23%. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Lansing Town Court on December 6, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On November 17, 2022, at approximately 11:28 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Jordan D. Bakley, age 26 of Greene, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on State Route 12 in the town of Chenango observed a vehicle speeding and make vehicle and traffic violations. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and observed Bakley displaying characteristics commonly associated with alcohol impairment. Bakley was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .13%. Bakley was processed and issued appearance tickets to Chenango Town Court on December 14, 2022.

On November 18, 2022, at approximately 3:15 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Kelly A. Kurtz, age 39 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. A trooper was dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hooper Road and Taft Avenue in the town of Union. An investigation revealed that Kurtz rear ended another vehicle. While interviewing Kurtz, troopers observed impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where she was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Kurtz was issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on December 6, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On November 18, 2022, at approximately 4:03 p.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested William L. Terry Jr., age 66 of Endicott, NY for the felony of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree and Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). A trooper was dispatched by Tioga County 911 to a report of an unresponsive man inside a running vehicle at a car wash on State Route 17C. The trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Terry performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly and was arrested. Terry was transported to SP Owego where he was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Owego Town Court on December 20, 2022 and turned over to a sober third party.

On November 18, 2022, at approximately 7:35 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Thomas J. Roe, age 52 of Davenport, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 23 and Lettis Highway in the town of Oneonta. An investigation revealed that Roe made a wide turn onto Lettis Highway and struck a concrete median then a vehicle that was stopped in the opposite lane of traffic on Lettis Highway. Troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment and after performing poorly on Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Roe was arrested for DWI. He was transported to SP Oneonta where his reportable B.A.C was .16%. Roe was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Oneonta Town Court on December 13, 2022, then released to the care of a sober third party.

On November 19, 2022, at approximately 1:56 a.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested Betty L. Robinson, age 70 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While on State Route 17 in the town of Nichols, troopers observed a vehicle making numerous vehicle and traffic infractions and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Robinson, troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and characteristics associated with impairment. Robinson was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Owego. Robinson was issued appearance tickets to the Nichols Town Court on December 15, 2022 and released to a sober third party.

On November 19, 2022, at approximately 3:10 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Patrick S. Rincavage, age 32 of Johnson City, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. While on Farm to Market Road in the town of Union, troopers observed a vehicle make vehicle and traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Rincavage, a trooper observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Rincavage performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly and was arrested for DWI. He was transported to SP Endwell where his reportable B.A.C was .22%. Rincavage was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on December 13, 2022.

On November 20, 2022, at approximately 6:14 a.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Quinn P. Larock, age 24 of McGraw, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Cortland County 911 to a report of a vehicle in a ditch near McGraw Marathon Road and Clinton Road in the town of Cortlandville. The trooper located Larock outside the vehicle and observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. An investigation at the scene determined that Larock was operating the vehicle impaired. He was arrested and transported to SP Homer where his reportable B.A.C was .23%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Cortlandville Town Court on December 20, 2022.

On November 20, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Joshua C. Seymour, age 29 of Elmira, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 17 in the town of Union. An investigation revealed that Seymour rear ended a tractor trailer that was stopped in traffic. While interviewing Seymour about what happened, the trooper observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Seymour was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where his reportable B.A.C was .12%. Seymour was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on December 6, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On November 20, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., New York State Police at Whitney Point arrested Jonathan L. Debois, age 38 of Henrico, VA for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of a vehicle that went off the roadway off Interstate 81 in the town of Lisle. When troopers arrived, they found the vehicle facing the wrong direction and trying to get out of a ditch. While interviewing Debois about what happened, troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. Debois was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Whitney Point where his reportable B.A.C of .19%. He was procced and issued appearance ticket to the Lisle Town Court on December 12, 2022.

On November 21, 2022, at approximately 1:02 a.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Elizabeth D. Campbell, age 23 of Vestal, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Delaware County 911 to a report of a vehicle that struck a tree on State Route 357 in the town of Franklin. While troopers interviewed Campbell, they observed characteristics associated with impairment and indicators that she had been driving the vehicle. Campbell was transported by AO Fox Hospital by members of AMR. She was issued appearance tickets to the Franklin Town Court on December 13, 2022.

On November 21, 2022, at approximately 12:56 p.m., New York State Police at Margaretville arrested Stacey M. Coss, age 50 of Andes, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. While working an occupant safety checkpoint, a trooper observed a violation and asked Coss to pull her vehicle to the shoulder of the roadway. While speaking to Coss, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Coss was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Coss was transported to SP Sidney where she was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Coss was also found in possession of suspected illegal drugs. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Sidney Village Court on December 13, 2022.

On November 23, 2022, at approximately 12:04 p.m., New York State Police at Stamford arrested Victor I. Manda, age 88 of Stamford, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While on patrol, troopers heard 911 scanner transmissions about a vehicle swerving while on State Highway 23 in the town of Kortright. The troopers located the described vehicle on State Highway 23 in the town of Harpersfield and observed vehicle and traffic infractions. They initiated a traffic stop and when they approached the driver, smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage along with characteristics associated with impairment. The troopers did call EMS to have Manda checked out but ultimately arrested Manda for DWI. Manda was transported to SP Stamford and issued appearance tickets to the Harpersfield Town Court on December 5, 2022.

On November 23, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., New York State Police at Deposit arrested Brett Conklin, age 50 of Walton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Delaware County 911 to assist officers from the Department of Environmental Protection with an impaired driver. An investigation revealed that Conklin crashed his vehicle and was impaired. He was arrested for DWI and transported to SP Deposit where his reportable B.A.C was .14%. Conklin was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Tompkins Town Court on December 15, 2022.

On November 23, 2022, at approximately 11:05 p.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested Benjamin L. Hayes, age 28 of Friendsville, PA for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on Owego Street in the town of Candor observed a vehicle at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Hayes, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Hayes submitted to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment and was arrested. He was transported to SP Candor where his reportable B.A.C was .09%. Hayes was issued appearance tickets to the Candor Town Court on December 19, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On November 24, 2022, at approximately 1:17 a.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested John G. Stewart, age 23 of Cooperstown, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on Railroad Avenue in the village of Cooperstown observed a vehicle with a vehicle and traffic infraction and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Stewart, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and characteristics commonly associated with impairment. Stewart was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Stewart was arrested and transported to SP Richfield Springs where his reportable B.A.C was .11%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Otsego Town Court on December 14, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On November 25, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Ashlie L. Bowen, age 38 of Groton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Troopers were dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a vehicle that went off the roadway then struck a pole on Salt Road in the town of Groton. While speaking to Bowen about the crash, troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. Bowen submitted to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and performed poorly. She was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca for processing. Bowen was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Bowen was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Groton Town Court on December 12, 2022.

On November 26, 2022, at approximately 10:05 p.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Austin Merwin, age 23 of Zebulon, NC for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. While on State Route 206 in the town of Bainbridge, a trooper observed a vehicle pass another vehicle in a no passing zone and also speeding. The trooper was able to catch up to the vehicle and make a traffic stop on Interstate 88 west just past the Bainbridge exit. While interviewing Merwin, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and investigated further. Merwin was asked to exit the vehicle and submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. He was arrested for DWI and transported to SP Sidney where his reportable B.A.C was .08%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Bainbridge Town Court on December 5, 2022 and turned over to a sober third party.

On November 26, 2022, at approximately 10:13 p.m., New York State Police at Deposit arrested Leigh F. Murray, age 38 of Patterson, NY for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). A trooper was monitoring traffic on State Route 17 in the town of Hancock when he observed a vehicle speeding while traveling westbound. A traffic stop was initiated, and the trooper immediately observed an open container of liquor inside the vehicle. While interviewing Murray, the trooper observed characteristics associated with alcohol impairment. Murray performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests poorly and was arrested for DWI. She was transported to SP Deposit and later arraigned before a judge. Murray was remanded to the Delaware County Jail and was scheduled for a felony hearing.

On November 27, 2022, at approximately 1:45 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Michael P. Wardell, age 55 of Port Crane, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on Stratmill Road in the town of Kirkwood observed a vehicle failing to keep right and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle was stopped on Old State Road and the trooper observed characteristics commonly associated with alcohol impairment. Wardell was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of intoxication. Wardell was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .14%. He was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Kirkwood Town Court on December 21, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On November 28, 2022, at approximately 3:05 p.m., New York State Police at Whitney Point arrested Alexander G. Donenko, age 29 of Lisle, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Troopers were on patrol when they overhead a radio transmission from Broome County 911 about a vehicle failing to maintain a lane on Ford Hill Road. The troopers observed the described vehicle on Ford Hill Road, parked in the center of the road and obstructing traffic. They also observed the operator to be sleeping behind the wheel. The troopers asked Donenko to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which resulted in an arrest. Donenko was also found in possession a suspected illegal drug. He was transported to SP Whitney Point, processed then turned over to Broome County Centralized Arraignment and Processing.

On November 28, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Edwin F. Cartagena, age 28 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs in the first degree. A trooper on State Highway 17 observed a vehicle with no taillights and initiated a traffic stop. While Interviewing Cartagena the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Cartagena was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Catagena was arrested and transported to SP Endwell and additionally underwent a Drug Recognition Evaluation. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on December 20, 2022.

On November 29, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Gabriel R. Dimartino, age 28 of Canandaigua, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to a traffic compliant about a vehicle on State Route 13 traveling toward the village of Dryden. The trooper observed the described vehicle on State Route 13 and observed the driver making a vehicle and traffic violation. A traffic stop was initiated and while interviewing Dimartino, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Dimartino was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Dimartino was arrested for DWI and transported to SP Ithaca where his reportable B.A.C was .09%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Dryden Town Court on December 19, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On November 29, 2022, at approximately 10:25 p.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Daren G. Scherer, age 38 of Binghamton, NY for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). A trooper observed a vehicle speeding while on Interstate 88 in the town of Fenton and initiated a traffic stop. The trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment and Scherer was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Scherer was transported to SP Binghamton, processed and later turned over to Broome County Centralized Arraignment and Processing.

On November 30, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Rexford Hollenbeck, age 34 of Dryden, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to return to SP Ithaca for a walk-in seeking advice. While speaking to Hollenbeck, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment and that Hollenbeck drove to the barracks. After an investigation, he was arrested for DWI. Hollenbeck was processed and then turned over to the Tompkins County Jail for Centralized Arraignment and Processing.

On November 30, 2022, at approximately 8:03 p.m., New York State Police at Margaretville arrested Dorothy R. West, age 38 of Arkville, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were on State Route 28 in the town of Middletown when they observed a vehicle and traffic infraction. While interviewing West, the troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. West was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Margaretville where her reportable B.A.C was .08%. West was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Middletown Town Court on December 20, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.