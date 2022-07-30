(BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — Community members and organizers gathered at Willowcreek Golf Club on Saturday to remember Kelley Stage and continue to bring awareness to domestic violence issues.

This year’s fundraiser didn’t disappoint as 144 golfers came out to the course to take part in the golfing tournament, 50/50 raffle drawings, bake sale, food and drink sales, and much more, all in support of the Stage family.

What makes this year’s fundraiser different than others is that this year the family is in the process of setting up a scholarship in Kelley’s name to give to a graduating senior for the upcoming school year.

“That’s one of the things we are having out of this sixth tournament,” said Liz Stage, Kelley’s mother, when asked about the scholarship. “It feels wonderful,” she said, “it feels absolutely wonderful, she was very active in her school, very active in her community,” she said when referring to Kelley. “I think it’s fabulous to give a deserving senior something in honor of Kelley Stage,” she said.

When talking to the family, community support was brought up time and time again, and how everything done at the fundraiser was made possible through donations, sponsors, and continued community support.

“It makes my heart smile,” Liz said, “I’m telling you it’s been unbelievable the support from this community, totally appreciated by our family,” she said.