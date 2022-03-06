7 killed as tornadoes, storms tore through Iowa: officials

WINTERSET, IOWA (WHO) – Seven people were killed as strong storms and tornadoes moved through Iowa on Saturday.

Officials say four adults and two children under the age of five were killed when the town of Winterset, about 35 miles southwest of Des Moines, was hit by the storm. Four people were also seriously injured.

Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said the tornado badly damaged between 25 to 30 homes.

“This is the worst anyone has seen in a very long time,” he said.

Authorities have not yet released the names of those killed.

Adam O’Neal shared this video of the tornado as it approached his home. His farm on the south side of Winterset took a direct hit, but his family was uninjured and his home survived.

WHO Chief Photojournalist Mike Borland was south of Winterset. He was able to capture this drone footage from the scene.

About 60 miles southeast of Winterset in Chariton, one person was killed as severe storms continued to move through the state on Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, the National Weather Service Des Moines reports there were at least three thunderstorms producing tornadoes in the state on Saturday, but it is unknown how many tornadoes occurred.

Based on photos and videos, NWS Des Moines believes the tornado that hit the Winterset area was at least an EF–3. Survey teams will be investigating the damage Sunday to assess a potential rating.

A final tornado count could take days or weeks, according to NWS Des Moines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.