7 Mountains Media and Arnot Health take an all hands on deck approach for this year’s Radiothon in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – It’s all hands on deck this week as we get closer to the 7 Mountain’s Media Radiothon. As 7 Mountains Media once again uses all its resources to raise money for the children’s miracle network at Arnot Health. This year’s Radiothon will look a lot different.

“In the past, we’ve had up to 200 people volunteer because of COVID-19. We’ve had to cut back our numbers and the things that we can do live. So maybe this year we have 20,” said Maureen Walker, Director of Nic-U and Pediatrics, Arnot Health.

The Radiothon hits home and touches hearts inspiring residents to volunteer and show that they care.

“People like to do things that help our children and our families. It’s a family event too. A lot of times, our Children’s Miracle Network families will be active in the Radiothon and helping us,” said Walker.

For one Arnot Health professional, connecting with families is an experience in itself.

“Means a lot to us when we become connected with the families here and to be able to watch and see all our babies grow and their experiences,” said Nichole Lewis, Registered Nurse, Arnot Health.

Donating will help the Children’s Miracle Network upgrade equipment such as cardiac monitors, new bassinets to replace their wooden ones, a new scale for one of their offices, and gas cards for parents who need transportation to get to and from the Nic-U.

Every donation will help save the most innocent people here in the Southern Tier.