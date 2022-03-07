7 Mountains Media host its Annual Radiothon Fundraiser with the Children’s Miracle Network in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 7 Mountains Media’s Radio cluster and Children’s Miracle Network are kicking off their radiothon fundraiser on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 6 am-6 pm, and Thursday, March 10, 2022, 6 am-1 pm.

“A lot of work gets done as we lead into the Children’s Miracle Network radiothon. We spent a lot of days planning for this two-day event. We’re meeting families interviewing families which, you’ll all get to meet during the radiothon,” said Scott Free, Scott and Ally Morning Show, Wink 106.

During this radiothon, you’ll hear stories share what it took for residents to bring their babies home from the neonatal intensive care unit with covid-19 restrictions in place.

“These are families that have spent various time with their children in the Nic-U,” said Free.

Every year, Ally Payne of the Scott and Ally morning show shared that there are a lot of emotions in the parents bringing her to tears while participating in the annual radiothon.

“There is a lot of conversations between each other with God with grandparents, doctors, nurses, and they will do anything to save their child,” said Ally Payne, Scott and Ally Morning Show

The radiothon fundraiser has been a great help to the community for over 20 years and still expanding.

“Last year was our strongest year yet. We raised over $105,000 within a day and a half. We’re hoping to meet that and surpass that this year,” said Alene Goodman, Program Director, Children’s Miracle Network.

When you donate at the Children’s Miracle Network, no child has ever turned away regardless of their parent’s ability to pay.

“This is one of those instances where we can step in and help,” said Payne.

Donations are starting to come in for the 7 Mountains Media Radiothon Charity Event. To become a local hero, text “Kids” to 71231 to get started in this year’s radiothon and make a difference.