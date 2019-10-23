Two children killed in Tioga County crash

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: A second child has died after Sunday’s accident on Route 17, according to a GoFundMe set up by the family.

Trinity Allen and her brother Zach both died after a tractor-trailer rear-ended their car after it hit a deer and began to slow down.

The GoFundMe has already raised over $13,000.

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – On Sunday, October 20, at approximately 6:43 PM, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a serious motor vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on State Route 17 eastbound, approximately 2.5 miles east of exit 61.

The initial investigation revealed that the passenger vehicle, a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback, was traveling eastbound when it struck a deer and began to decelerate. The passenger vehicle was being operated by 38-year-old Darlene L. Allen of Sayre, Pennsylvania and was also occupied by 7-year-old Zachary D. Allen of Owego, New York, 11-year-old Trinity G. Allen of Owego, New York, and 5-year-old Nathan G. Slater of Sayre, Pennsylvania, all of whom were wearing the appropriate vehicle safety restraint systems.

The tractor-trailer, which was being operated by 66-year-old Volodymyr Frolyak of Ontario, Canada, was also traveling eastbound and struck the passenger vehicle in the rear after unsuccessfully attempting to stop.

Zachary Allen died shortly after the collision.

Trinity Allen was initially transported to Robert Packer Hospital and thereafter flown to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, New York where she is currently reported to be in critical condition.

Slater was transported to Robert Packer Hospital and released.

Darlene Allen was transported to Robert Packer Hospital and is currently reported to be in critical condition.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Waverly-Barton Fire Department, Nichols Fire Department, Greater Valley EMS, and the New York State Department of Transportation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information about this incident or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 607-687-1010.