79th Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival underway

WELLSBORO, PA (WETM) -The 79th Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival is underway with week-long events including juried arts and crafts fair, queens pageant, pet parade, children’s health fair, and foot races, a gospel sing, and several musical concerts, as well as the traditional two-hour laurel festival parade.

The festival is celebrated every year in mid-June and commemorates the blooming of the Pennsylvania state flower.

The festival is packed with fun for the entire family.

Saturday events start at Packer Park on Queen Street in Wellsboro with the 10k starting at 9 a.m. and the fun run/walk starting at 9:05 a.m.

Tickets are available at the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information call 570-724-1926.