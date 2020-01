(WETM) – An 81-year-old man was LifeFlighted after a chainsaw accident on Friday afternoon.

Fire officials on the scene tell 18 News that the man was chopping wood when the accident happened and that the man lost a lot of blood.

The accident occurred in Wells Township, Pa. around 1: 00 p.m. and the man was LifeFlighted with assistance from the Webbs Mills Fire Department.















Courtesy Webbs Mills FD

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.