84-year-old Elmira man dies from COVID-19, more than 800 tests this week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An 84-year-old Elmira man has died from COVID-19, according to Chemung County Executive Chris Moss.

County Executive Moss could not provide any further information regarding the county’s fifth COVID-19 death. It’s the second death in the county since Sept. 16.

Earlier this week the county held COVID-19 testing at the Chemung County Fairgrounds, testing 761 people with 20 positives. More results are still pending at this time and should be expected later this week.





There are currently 271 people in quarantine in Chemung County, according to the public health director. Seventy-four cases in Chemung County are currently connected to the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads, which has been ordered to close due to the cluster.

County Executive Moss said that the church “did not follow the guidelines” implemented by the county and state.

County officials say there have also been issues with local bars and restaurants. Some have decided to close for an extended period of time because of the recent outbreak.