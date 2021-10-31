9-year-old fatally stabs 11-year-old in Bradford County

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a 9-year-old killed an 11-year-old boy with a knife in Bradford County.

On Oct. 30, around 8:00 p.m., the two children had been playing with Nerf toys when a scuffle happened. There was a “tug of war” that resulted over a Nerf gun.

During the struggle, the 9-year-old, who had been holding a knife at the time, cut the 11-year-old in his upper left chest area.

The victim was taken to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, where they were pronounced deceased after life-saving attempts failed.

State Police are classifying this incident as a homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation, 18News will provide more information as it becomes available.

