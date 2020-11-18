90-year-old Southport man dies from Covid-19

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – Chemung County Executive, Christopher Moss has confirmed a 90-year-old man from Southport died from Covid-19.

This death is the 30th in Chemung County since the pandemic began. Chemung County also reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with 196 active cases and 43 hospitalizations.

Moss would like to send his condolences to the victim’s family and friends. Moss also wants to remind everyone to continue to wear face coverings, social distancing, and proper handwashing.

If you have any questions please call the Chemung County Health Department at 737-2028 with your questions.