9th Annual Crystal Lanes Bowl for the Cure fast approaching

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The 9th Annual Crystal Lanes Bowl for the Cure will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019.

The event is held each year during national breast cancer awareness month to help raise awareness and critical funds to help end breast cancer, once and for all.

The event is anticipated to fill quickly. “This is one of our most popular events of the year,” said Crystal Lanes owner, Mickey Sullivan. “The community support of participants and donors is amazing and grows each year,” continued Sullivan.

“We are honored that Crystal Lanes has again chosen to support the local fight against breast cancer,” said Amanda Beecher, of Komen Upstate. “Seventy-five percent of net proceeds raised, remain in our community, to provide mammograms, screenings, financial support for patients facing barriers to care, education, and more. The remaining twenty-five percent of funds research through the Komen National Research Program. This way, we are caring for individuals in our community, and helping to find the cures that will someday end breast cancer,” continued Beecher.

The Bowl for the Cure is $35/Person or $70/Doubles Team and consists of Two Sessions: 11:00am (check-in begins: 10:15am) & 2:00pm (check-in begins: 1:15).

The Event is a 3 – 6 – 9 format (automatic strikes given in 3rd, 6th & 9th frame) and people do NOT need to be a league bowler to participate.

Entry includes: tournament, shoe rental, Bowl for the Cure T-shirt, door prizes, games, raffles.

Reservations are on a first-come/first-serve basis and the tournament is filling quickly.

Visit www.crystallanes.net or; www.komentupstateny.org for entry form and further details or contact: Bobby Downing, Crystal Lanes at 607.962.5391.