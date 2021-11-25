Southern Tier wins Best of Herding Group in Thanksgiving National DOg Show

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local pup has won the first place prize in its group during the Purina National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day.

Ruthellen Viall is a long-time resident of the Binghamton area and owns Lots of Love Grooming Salon in Endicott for over 25 years.

Sasha won the Best in Group – Herding during the show, which puts her up to compete for the Best In Show prize at the end of the competition.

Viall is the handler of Sasha, the 7 and a half-year-old Pyrenean Shepherd competing in today’s competition.

She says she and Sasha have been a pair since Sasha was a pup.

“It’s all up to Sasha, I can be at the other end of the leash but there’s only so much I can do. She’s got good days and bad days and she’s still a girl,” says Handler.

Viall says she’s attended a few National Dog Shows but has never competed at this level before.

This is a 2-hour special that takes place prior to football taking over the rest of the day.

Sasha’s next competition is at the end of January at West Minster.

Make sure to tune in to NBC tomorrow morning to see how Sasha does.