Where is my 2nd stimulus check?

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump’s name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The initial 88 million payments totaling nearly $158 billion were sent by the Treasury Department last week as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM-TV) – Talks between the White House and Democratic leadership are stalled on the latest economic recovery package. Many people here in the Twin Tiers are wondering if the deal will include a second stimulus check, and if so, just how much money could you expect?

18 News checked in with Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY) on where the bill stands. He issued this statement Tuesday.

“As the Co-Chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, we are leading the charge to break the impasse and get both parties back in the negotiating room. While progress on a package has slowed, we have been working intensely with the White House and congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle to outline a path forward on a deal that will help the American people. Our priority remains getting relief flowing to the communities and people who need it most right now. We will continue to call for Republican and Democratic leaders to stop the political posturing and deliver the support our district deserves.”

Rep. Tom Reed, (R-NY) 23rd Congressional District

