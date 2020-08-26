Where is my 2nd stimulus check?

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump’s name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The initial 88 million payments totaling nearly $158 billion were sent by the Treasury Department last week as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM-TV) – Talks between the White House and Democratic leadership are stalled on the latest economic recovery package. Many people here in the Twin Tiers are wondering if the deal will include a second stimulus check, and if so, just how much money could you expect?

18 News checked in with Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY) on where the bill stands. He issued this statement Tuesday.