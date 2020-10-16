Cuomo reports little change in New York’s Friday coronavirus update

Top Stories

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

New York City street art featuring a Lego Statue of Liberty in PPE. (Jon Tyson / Unsplash)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sent out an update on the state’s coronavirus progress on Friday afternoon. According to the update, the statewide positivity rate is 1.25%, but within red zone clusters, it’s still 4.84%. Leaving the hot spots out, the positivity rate is 1.14%.

“New York’s numbers remain steady, despite the handful of clusters we are currently focused on,” Cuomo said. “As we go through the fall and into the winter and cases continue to rise across the country, it’s going to take the work of all New Yorkers to maintain our progress. We cannot and will not risk going backwards to where we were in the spring. Our progress is thanks to New Yorkers, who rose to the occasion and came together like no other community. But we have to keep it up—we must all keep washing our hands, wearing our masks, and remaining socially distant.”

Within red zones, 4,133 test results were reported, yielding 200. In the rest of the state, not counting these red zones, 131,906 test results were reported, yielding 1,507 positives. Although the current red zones represent 2.8% of the state’s population, they represent 11.7% of all new positives on Thursday, and 11.9% for the previous week.

Focus Zone9/27-10/3
% Positive		10/4-10/10
% Positive		10/11-10/15
% Positive		10/14
% Positive		10/15
% Positive
Brooklyn6.69%5.86%5.47%4.75%5.47%
Queens2.97%3.36%2.50%2.15%2.03%
Rockland12.29%9.77%5.08%8.40%11.26%
Orange24.64%12.41%5.90%7.95%3.10%
All Red Zones6.91%6.13%4.76%4.84%4.84%
Statewide
(Including Red Zones)		1.25%1.18%1.19%1.09%1.25%
Statewide
(Without Red Zones)		1.02%1.01%1.08%0.99%1.14%
Statewide
(% from Red Zones)		21.8%17.6%11.9%11.5%11.7%

Friday’s new data is below:

  • Patient Hospitalization: 918 (+21)
  • Patients Newly Admitted: 143
  • Hospital Counties: 42
  • Number ICU: 200 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation: 97 (+2)
  • Total Discharges: 78,117 (+111)
  • Deaths: 10
  • Total Deaths: 25, 628

The governer also announced that there 10 New Yorkers died from COVID since Thursday’s update, bringing the total to 25,628. Here’s a county-by-county geographic of deaths in New York since the outbreak began.

CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Chemung1
Columbia1
Kings1
Nassau3
Steuben1
Westchester2

Check out each region’s percentage of positive test results from the last three days:

TuesdayWednesdayThursday
Capital Region1.2%0.8%0.7%
Central New York1.2%1.0%1.2%
Finger Lakes0.7%1.3%1.5%
Long Island1.0%1.1%1.1%
Mid-Hudson1.6%1.6%1.8%
Mohawk Valley0.1%0.5%0.3%
New York City1.2%1.0%1.2%
North Country0.1%0.5%0.5%
Southern Tier1.0%1.1%1.6%
Western New York1.0%1.6%1.4%

Here’s that same breakdown for New York’s five boroughs:

TuesdayWendesdayThursday
Bronx0.8%1.1%1.6%
Brooklyn1.9%1.2%1.4%
Manhattan0.8%0.6%0.7%
Queens1.2%1.0%1.2%
Staten Island1.3%1.4%1.4%

Of the 481,107 total individuals who tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began, check out the geographic breakdown:

CountyTotal PositivesNew Positives
Albany3,38314
Allegany18812
Broome2,78481
Cattaraugus39310
Cayuga2756
Chautauqua77113
Chemung1,15652
Chenango2943
Clinton1903
Columbia6351
Cortland38716
Delaware1571
Dutchess5,30516
Erie12,32455
Essex1842
Franklin750
Fulton3570
Genesee3711
Greene46410
Hamilton160
Herkimer3670
Jefferson1860
Lewis550
Livingston2342
Madison5287
Monroe6,62856
Montgomery2522
Nassau48,377105
Niagara1,93810
NYC252,934660
Oneida2,5747
Onondaga4,94638
Ontario54912
Orange13,09865
Orleans3593
Oswego57911
Otsego3620
Putnam1,7166
Rensselaer1,02013
Rockland17,06391
Saratoga1,1908
Schenectady1,4858
Schoharie1003
Schuyler853
Seneca1251
St. Lawrence3532
Steuben81753
Suffolk47,815104
Sullivan1,6685
Tioga41323
Tompkins5238
Ulster2,3953
Warren4373
Washington3251
Wayne3733
Westchester39,28888
Wyoming1604
Yates813

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now