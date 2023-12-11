AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 11th: 40°
AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 11th: 24°
MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:26 AM
MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– We saw snow showers overnight but conditions for the week look much quieter. How will it all play out? Details below:
TODAY:
We woke up to wet slushy snow this morning which kept accumulation on the low end and leaves a slight concern for road conditions as you head out the door today. However most activity has slowed down significantly, and only a few are seeing some isolated lake-effect snow showers this morning. We will be mainly cloudy through the rest of our afternoon but windy, with wind gusts between 30-40 mph possible. Temperatures today top off in the mid-30s.
TONIGHT:
Tonight we are staying mainly dry and cloudy. Winds slow down, but we continue to feel a light breeze through the evening.
REST OF THE WEEK:
High pressure builds in tomorrow, which keeps us mainly dry, partly sunny, and quiet. A weak disturbance could bring some isolated lake effect activity overnight into Wednesday morning, but high-pressure returns by Thursday to keep us dry and warm as we head into the weekend.
MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE EFFECT SNOW
HIGH: 36 LOW: 26
TUESDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN.
HIGH: 43 LOW: 27
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE EFFECT SNOW
HIGH: 37 LOW: 22
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 40 LOW: 27
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER.
HIGH: 49 LOW: 30
SATURDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN.
HIGH: 45 LOW: 30
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.
HIGH: 48
Have a lovely day!
Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter