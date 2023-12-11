AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 11th: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 11th: 24°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– We saw snow showers overnight but conditions for the week look much quieter. How will it all play out? Details below:

TODAY:

We woke up to wet slushy snow this morning which kept accumulation on the low end and leaves a slight concern for road conditions as you head out the door today. However most activity has slowed down significantly, and only a few are seeing some isolated lake-effect snow showers this morning. We will be mainly cloudy through the rest of our afternoon but windy, with wind gusts between 30-40 mph possible. Temperatures today top off in the mid-30s.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we are staying mainly dry and cloudy. Winds slow down, but we continue to feel a light breeze through the evening.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure builds in tomorrow, which keeps us mainly dry, partly sunny, and quiet. A weak disturbance could bring some isolated lake effect activity overnight into Wednesday morning, but high-pressure returns by Thursday to keep us dry and warm as we head into the weekend.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE EFFECT SNOW

HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE EFFECT SNOW

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 48

Have a lovely day!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter