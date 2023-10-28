AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 28TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 28TH: 35°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:07 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Halloween weekend kicks off with one last warmer day before temperatures get chilly next week. Details below:

TODAY:

A weak cold front passes over this morning bringing spotty and isolated showers to the start of our day. A cooling trend also settles in with the front, keeping temperatures today mainly in the upper 60s for most.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we cool down into the mid to low 40s. We can’t rule out the possibility of a stray shower or two, but we are mainly under cloudy skies. Low pressure begins to push into the region late tonight, increasing cloud cover and bringing showers as early as overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning.

START OF THE WEEK:

A warm front pushes through Sunday and brings light but widespread showers into the region throughout the day. Monday sees continued rainfall thanks to cold air blowing in from the NW allowing for lake-effect showers. Chilly temperatures in the low Monday night could even allow for a mix of rain and snow flurries into Tuesday morning before we push into drier patterns for the second half of the week.

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 42

MONDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53

