A day in the life of a florist on Valentine’s Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ever wonder what love smells like? All you have to do is walk into Emily’s Florist on Valentine’s Day and the rich aroma of roses, tuilps and carnations are enough to make your heart skip a beat. At the store in Elmira Heights, this is one of their busiest days of the year and the preparation began at the end of December.



“You could call it the World Series and the Super Bowl,” delivery driver Bud Baldwin said.

After preparing the pre-ordered arrangements, Joe Thresher and his team begin preparing call in orders they received that day.

“Just take the order… fill out the card… get the arrangement made and get it on the truck. And then when they come back, we make up another delivery run and then we go on all day long,” Thresher said.

The flower of the day is the rose, of course, and the entire store was filled with them. Today, Thresher reflects not only on his busy, stressful schedule, but also how far the business has come.

“I started Emily’s Florist with 500 dollars and my dad bought me a cooler, and here we are 22 years later,” Thresher remarked.

This business has been a pillar in the community for two decades, but it is not the success and sales that Thresher and his team recall. It’s something you can’t fit in a vase.

“He is all about his community and helping people.” Kara Cundy, longtime delivery driver, said.

“I love my town. And the more I can do the better. And there’s nothing like putting a smile on somebody’s face, so we’re doing that today,” Thresher concluded.

Emily’s Florist is located on Grand Central Ave. in Elmira Heights. They are offering delivery and in-store pick-up for flower arrangements.